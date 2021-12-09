Cybersecurity start-up bags ₹50-crore investment

KOCHI

09 December 2021 01:16 IST

The company focuses on predicting cyber attacks by leveraging Artificial Intelligence

CloudSEK, a cybersecurity start-up, which leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to combat cyber threats, has raised $7 million (₹50 crore) in its Series A investment led by MassMutual Ventures.

This brings the total investment in the Singapore-based start-up to to $10 million. It was founded in 2015 by cybersecurity expert Rahul Sasi with the aim of constructing a future where intelligent machines could emulate human cognition to predict cyber threats even before they occur.

“Our technology focus is on predicting cyber attacks, even before they occur, by leveraging our AI platform. To achieve this, we have assembled a world-class team of engineers, researchers, and cybersecurity experts. This approach has taken us from six customers to 100+ customers, and we aim to acquire another 300 customers in the next two years,” said Mr. Sasi, founder and chairman, CloudSEK.

Advertising

Advertising

Given the growing complexity of cyber attacks and their far-reaching impact, CloudSEK continuously evolves its flagship digital risk monitoring platform XVigil. CloudSEK recently launched arguably a security search engine, BeVigil, which allows users, developers, and researchers to evaluate the security of their applications.

The current round of funding will be leveraged to accelerate CloudSEK’s sales and marketing efforts across Asia-Pacific, West Asia, and North America, besides improving its research and development.

“We have seen great results with our Remote First go-to-market approach, which we refined and perfected during the pandemic. We intend to use the new funding to rapidly scale up this approach globally and quickly expand to new markets,” said Sourabh Issar, CEO of CloudSEK.

The Series A funding, which was led by MassMutual Ventures, also saw participation from Omidyar Network India, 100X Entrepreneur, individual investors Firoz Meeran and Navas Meeran (Group Meeran), and CRED founder Kunal Naresh Shah’s QED Innovation Labs. Existing investors Exfinity Venture Partners, IDFC Parampara, and StartupXseed Ventures also participated in this round of Investment.

“CloudSEK is addressing a growing demand for automated assessment, classification and remediation of cyber threats and for transforming large-scale security teams to an agile threat-centric approach. The platform’s ability to monitor and manage threats and infrastructure at the enterprise level is world class,” said Anvesh Ramineni, managing director, MassMutual Ventures.