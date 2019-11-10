Cyberdome faces a stern test

While thousands of policemen patrolled the streets of the district on Saturday in view of the Ayodhya verdict, 22 of their counterparts led by two sub-inspectors did a similar job in the virtual world scanning thousands of social media posts, which in one way or another discussed the Supreme Court verdict. They were aided by 30-odd cyber experts associating with Cyberdome from their respective locations.

Though yet to be formally launched, the Cyberdome at Infopark set up by the Kochi City Police Commissionerate, with special focus on patrolling social media and the Internet, has already been operational and the days leading up to the verdict gave it its first stern test.

The dedicated and round-the-clock patrolling of social media with regard to the verdict started on Thursday. Social media accounts of individuals and groups were closely monitored for incendiary posts threatening peace and communal harmony. “The Cyberdome team scrawled through thousands of pages and were able to identify a lot of pages, which could have been potential carriers of incendiary messages. We could also take down a lot of pages, which could have been used for inflaming people’s emotions, by reporting them to the Union government,” said Inspector General and District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare. He pointed out how a case was registered and some people were booked based on social media and Internet surveillance. Analysis of the trends in social media also helped the police plan their preparations more effectively.