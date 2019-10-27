Cyberdome at Infopark to police social media, Internet

A full-fledged cyberdome set up at Infopark by the Kochi City Police Commissionerate with special focus on patrolling and policing social media and the Internet for enhanced cybersecurity will turn operational shortly.

Inspector General of Police and District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare said as many as 20 trained police personnel equipped with state-of-the-art software and IT tools were already at work at the cyberdome.

He was addressing an interaction between the police and 25 cyber experts, including ethical hackers, drawn in for associating with the cyberdome, which will operate as a public-private participation initiative, here on Saturday.

“These experts will in effect work as cyber cops enabling us to preempt cybercrimes and identify cyber criminals while tracking social media and the Internet for devious patterns and trends. We have got a huge database of such experts we could collaborate with, and more will join hands shortly. The whole idea is that the limitations of the police should not deny justice to cybercrime victims,” Mr. Sakhare said.

He added that the cyberdome, which was already at work, had flagged a lot of potentially dangerous radical activities on the Internet.

The basic objectives of the cyberdome are education and awareness on cybersecurity, research and development, and assisting in enforcement.

Cybersecurity clubs will be set up at 125 schools within the city limits soon. Depending on their performance, more schools even beyond the city limits will also be covered.

The idea is to educate students on the do’s and don’ts while using the Internet and digital devices and to give them hands-on training to safeguard themselves against cybercrimes. The police are in the process of creating modules for such clubs.

“We are working on a mobile app that will help record suspicious online activities. Identifying, flagging and reporting cybercrimes are the way forward in ensuring enhanced cybersecurity,” Mr. Sakhare said.

He added that research and development was equally important when it came to devising capabilities in keeping with technological advancements, which are also utilised by the cyber criminals. Mr. Sakhare charted out a long-term vision whereby members of the public would not have to visit police stations. “The idea is to have a digital platform extending all services of a police station from lodging petitions to delivery of inquiry reports to petitioners,” he said.

He added that anyone with expertise in cyber world can associate with the cyberdome. “However, we will check their background, and anyone with suspicious antecedents will be kept out,” he said. The separation of normal crimes and cybercrimes has blurred and now every crime from fraud and theft to murder has an element of cyber crime in it, Mr. Sakhare said.