Cyber security meet COCON on September 27, 28

The 12th edition of the annual international cyber security conference, COCON, will be held at Grand Hyatt here on September 27 and 28.

More than 1,000 delegates from over 25 countries are expected to attend the meet, said Manoj Abraham, ADGP, Headquarters, and Nodal Officer, Kerala Police Cyberdome, here on Monday.

Dr. Paul Vixie, founding member of ICANN Root Server System Advisory Committee and ICANN Security and Stability Advisory Committee, and Major General Sandeep Sharma of the National Technical Research Organisation will be the keynote speakers of the two-day conference.

Mr. Abraham said there would be sessions on countering online child exploitation. An awareness training for schools and teachers, Kidsglove, will be held on September 20. A total of 300 students along with teachers will attend the awareness event on the Internet and cyber crimes.

Cybercrimes have seen a 10 to 15% increase in the State this year, Mr. Abraham said, adding that the Kochi City Police Cyberdome would be launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by the end of this month.

The Cyberdome was built in coordination with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) which gave a financial assistance of ₹99.77 lakh for the initiative. As part of the initiative, a Social Media and Internet Monitoring Lab will start functioning in the city by the end of this month.