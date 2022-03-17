Cyber expert under scanner in conspiracy case against Dileep

March 17, 2022 21:29 IST

Crime Branch raids three locations in Kozhikode

KOCHI

The Crime Branch raided three locations in Kozhikode on Thursday in connection with the alleged involvement of private cyber expert Sai Shankar in the conspiracy case registered against actor Dileep and five others.

He has been issued notice to appear for interrogation on Friday. The case pertains to the alleged conspiracy to eliminate police officials involved in the probe of the actor assault case.

Advertising

Advertising

The house of Sai Shanker, his in-laws’ apartment, and a business establishment run by his wife were among the places to come under the scanner. An I-Mac desktop, a digital tablet and two phones were reportedly seized in the raid and are to be sent for forensic examination.

Sources claimed that a forensic examination report from a fortnight ago had mention about the I-Mac. It was reportedly found synced to one of the phones from which the data was deleted. Investigators suspect that the device was perhaps brought to Kochi and used for alleged deletion of the content from the devices of the accused.

However, the investigators have the trying task of proving that the deleted files were related to the conspiracy. But that is far from easy, considering that already data running to 2TB has been retrieved from which the specific files connected to the case will have to be found.

However, a decision is yet to be made on whether to arraign him as an accused despite suspicions over his alleged involvement in destroying the evidence. He had recently filed a petition in the High Court claiming that the probe team was forcing him to name the advocate B. Raman Pillai for destroying evidence from the mobile phones of the accused, including that of actor Dileep.