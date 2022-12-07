CWC initiates steps to take two rescued children to Delhi amid claims of parentage

December 07, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Amid uncertainty over the parentage of two migrant boys recently rescued from the streets in the city, the Ernakulam District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) is trying to liaison with Delhi CWC to send the children back there. Indications are that the children are originally from Delhi.

The children, aged less than 10 years, were rescued from the Marine Drive walkway during a drive against child begging and child labour in the city last Tuesday. Since then, CWC had placed them in child care institute.

Shortly after their rescue, a woman, claiming to be their mother, turned up at CWC demanding their release. Since then, she along with her husband, has been making the rounds of CWC, the district collectorate, MLA’s office, and the City Police Commissionerate demanding to get their children reunited with them.

“They were not able to produce birth certificates or any other identity documents of the children to prove their claim. For a while, we had thought about conducting DNA test to verify their claims but had since then prioritised repatriating them in coordination with Delhi CWC to a child care institute there after it became clear that even if their parenthood was proved, the children could not be restored to them as they were in no position to guarantee their safety,” said Shaju K.K, Chairperson, CWC.

An inquiry proved that they had given the address of a lodge in Ernakulam as their local address further ruling out the possibility of restoring the children. Besides, a preliminary check in Delhi based on their ID documents proved that their house had been remaining locked for long durations and that they were into begging.

Meanwhile, some lawyers of the High Court contacted the CWC giving the impression that the ‘parents’ are planning to move the court demanding the restoration of the children. The pace at which the illiterate couple were able to approach power centres has left the authorities wondering whether there was something more to it than meets the eye.

“Despite repeated attempts, they were not convinced that children cannot be restored to them without producing any valid ID documents. While the couple had Aadhaar cards tracing them to Delhi, they were not able to produce any documents of the children. It may also take up to a month to complete the DNA test procedure,” said Dhanoop Mohan, rescue officer, DCPU (District Child Protection Unit).

The test requires DCPU to write to the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in Thiruvananthapuram from where the strips for the test have to be dispatched by post here. The samples will then have to be sent back by post.

