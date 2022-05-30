CWC finds it tough to shelter mentally unstable boys

While there is a facility for girls, a similar one is missing for boys

The absence of a dedicated facility for sheltering and treating mentally unstable and addicted boys among rescued children continues to pose a challenge to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Ernakulam district.

While the Social Justice Department launched such a centre for women and girls with in-patient and out-patient wings at Karukutty near Angamaly last year, a similar facility is missing for boys. This means that whenever such a rescued boy has to be treated and sheltered, the CWC has to seek the help of NGOs running suitable facilities.

“We have already written to the Women and Child Development department about the need for such a dedicated facility for boys. Other than the rescued children, we are also being approached by many local families as a last resort on being unable to deal with the tantrums of children with various addictions, especially screen addiction, in the aftermath of COVID-19. We are also in dire need of dedicated child post-care institutions for rescued girls and boys,” said Bitty Joseph, Chairperson, CWC Ernakulam.

Rescued children suspected to be mentally unstable are either taken to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, or the Ernakulam General Hospital for assessment. In cases where hospitals recommend in-patient treatment, the CWC is left with the headache of finding bystanders without whom hospitals do not admit the children. “There have been instances where we had to arrange Childline workers as bystanders,” said Ms. Joseph.

Children from other States

Meanwhile, the number of children from other States being rescued, predominantly from railway stations, has registered a steep spike, since train services were restored to pre-COVID times and the lifting of pandemic restrictions. In the last few days, the Railway Childline rescued nine children from the Aluva railway station alone.

While most rescued children claim to have come either in search of jobs or for sightseeing, the CWC suspects that a well-entrenched racket is at work with much devious designs. “We are especially concerned about the number of girls being brought to Kochi in the guise of domestic helps or wives of much older men. We suspect the involvement of traffickers and have shared it with the police,” said Ms. Joseph.

Minor girls

About three weeks ago, a minor couple claiming to be husband and wife were rescued and sent to separate shelter homes. There are also instances where minor girls, married off with the blessings of parents as part of customs back in their home States, end up in trouble when they approach hospitals for treatment during delivery.

When hospitals realise that the girl is a minor, they promptly alert the police, and the husband ends up in jail under the POCSO Act, leaving the girl alone. In one such instance, the CWC had to take care of a minor girl during her pregnancy after her ‘husband’ was jailed.