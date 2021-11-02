Kochi

Cut the roots of narcotics lobby: KCBC

The roots of the narcotics lobby, which wastes the lives of young people, should be cut, says Yuhannan Mar Theodosius, chairman of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council’s anti-liquor commission.

A statement issued here by KCBC said that this call was made at a meeting of the anti-liquor commission held at the Pastoral Orientation Centre, Palarivattam, on Tuesday. The statement said that the narcotics lobby had fastened its grip on the young people of Kerala and government establishments should strengthen their action against it.

With the increasing sale and use of narcotic substances, it has been decided that family units would be formed against the use of addictive substances in every diocese, the communication said.


