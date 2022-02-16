Customs to demand duty for Koran and dates

Jaleel had decided to return 1,000 copies to the UAE Consulate

Cochin Customs will demand Customs duty from the UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram, for the copies of Koran, including the ones given to former Minister K.T. Jaleel, and the dates imported to Kerala.

Dr. Jaleel had on Tuesday stated that he would return the 1,000 copies, which were provided by the Consulate, for distribution in the State. The copies were kept in two institutions in Edappal and Alathiyoor.

The UAE consulate had imported 4,000 copies of Koran two years ago, besides the 17,000 kg of dates that were distributed in the State.

Koran and the dates were brought to Kerala as diplomatic cargo, which are supposed to be utilised for the personal and official needs of those at the UAE Consulate.

International convention

Diplomatic cargo is exempted from the Customs duty as per the international conventions. However, it was later found that copies of the Koran and the dates were distributed in the State. Once imported goods are found used by persons without any diplomatic privilege, they become taxable, Customs officials said.

If the consignments were intended to be distributed outside the Consulate, prior permission of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs had to be obtained and Customs duty paid. The Customs duty for Koran and the dates would be assessed as per the provisions of the Customs Tariff Act, sources said.

Though the Bill of Entry of the consignment from UAE port indicated that 4,000 copies were shipped to Kerala, there was no clarity on the total number of copies distributed.

As the Consulate was out of bounds of the Customs to carry out any search, it would be presumed that all the copies were distributed and Customs Duty assessed accordingly. The Consulate may have to provide the explanation on the number of copies in its possession, sources said.

The Customs had earlier obtained permission from the Union Ministry of External Affairs to issue notices to the officials of the Consulate demanding the Customs duty.

Returning Koran

Dr. Jaleel will have to move the Ministry of External Affairs or the State Protocol Officer to return the Koran copies to the Consulate as a private individual cannot directly deal with the diplomats of another country, sources said.