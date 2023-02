Customs thwart bid to smuggle in gold worth ₹26 lakh

February 08, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) thwarted an attempt to smuggle in 499.90 grams of gold valued at around ₹26 lakh. On the basis of profiling, the Customs sleuths intercepted a passenger on his arrival from Dubai. During the ensuing examination, two crude gold chains concealed in his trouser pocket were recovered. Further investigations are on.

