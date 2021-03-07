Customs squads to keep tabs on poll-related activities

The Customs Preventive Commissionerate Kerala has formed flying squads and static surveillance teams in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections.
The teams are entrusted with conducting effective road and transit check of vehicles, including boats and vessels, and verification of warehouses to curb illegal activities.
Each flying squad and surveillance team will consist of a superintendent, inspector, and a head havildar or havildar. A control room has been opened at the commissionerate to monitor election-related activities and to keep a record of incidents and activities with a bearing on free and fair conduct of elections.
Priyank Chaturvedi, Joint Commissioner, Customs, is the nodal officer and is assisted by C.V. Jayakanth, Deputy Commissioner. Officers drawn from various Customs Preventive Divisions and airports will lead the flying squads and static surveillance teams. They will carry out checks to verify whether the seizures effected have any connection with political parties and intimate it to the nodal officer immediately.
Records will also be maintained on the results of checks to identify activities or incidents having any bearing on the elections.
The public can pass on information on illegal or suspicious movement of goods or valuables to 0484-2870400, 0484-2354056, 62356-28647, 94965-21002, or 80780-62442
