Customs serves notice on Thrikkakara Municipality Vice Chairman
Ibrahim Kutty to be quizzed in connection with gold smuggling case
Cochin Customs has served a notice on Ibrahim Kutty, the Vice Chairman of Thrikkakara Municipality and a member of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), to appear before it on Wednesday for interrogation in connection with a gold smuggling case.
The agency had held an inspection at his residence earlier in the day. The agency is believed to have seized some incriminating evidence including documents pertaining to the financing of gold smuggling.
It was on Saturday that the Customs officials seized around 2.25 kg of gold, which was found concealed in a meat mincing machine. The agency is on a look out for three persons in connection with the case.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.