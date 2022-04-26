Customs serves notice on Thrikkakara Municipality Vice Chairman

Ibrahim Kutty to be quizzed in connection with gold smuggling case

Cochin Customs has served a notice on Ibrahim Kutty, the Vice Chairman of Thrikkakara Municipality and a member of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), to appear before it on Wednesday for interrogation in connection with a gold smuggling case.

The agency had held an inspection at his residence earlier in the day. The agency is believed to have seized some incriminating evidence including documents pertaining to the financing of gold smuggling.

It was on Saturday that the Customs officials seized around 2.25 kg of gold, which was found concealed in a meat mincing machine. The agency is on a look out for three persons in connection with the case.