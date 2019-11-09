Customs seizes six air guns at airport

The Air Customs Intelligence Unit at the Cochin International Airport has taken into custody six air guns that were brought allegedly without declaration.

The air guns in a dismantled state were seized from a Malappuram native on his arrival from Dubai on Wednesday. In keeping with the conditions governing the seizure of items of such nature, the air guns have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram to ascertain the category to which they belong at the passenger’s own expense. Though air guns of certain categories are permissible with necessary declarations, six guns are not permitted under any circumstance, said Customs sources. Further action will be taken based on the report from the lab, sources said.