Customs seizes 3.25 kg of gold from passengers at CIAL

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 05, 2022 21:39 IST

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs seized 3.25 kg of gold in various forms from passengers at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) over the last 24 hours.

The AIU sleuths also seized a gold compound weighing more than 1,783 grams from a passenger from Kozhikode, who arrived by the Dubai flight FZ441.

A carton suspected to contain gold powder was among the seizures by the AIU sleuths on Monday. There were 200 grams of gold in the carton in the form of powder.

Four black capsules containing gold paste were also seized. The volume of gold was 1,140 grams.

