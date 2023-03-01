Customs seizes 1 kg gold from passenger at Kochi airport

March 01, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department seized 1,065.3 grams of gold worth ₹49 lakh at the Kochi airport on Wednesday.

A passenger from Kuwait travelling by flight KU 357 was intercepted at the green channel by officers of the Customs AIU batch. He was identified as Muhammad Abdul of Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district.

Four capsules of gold in compound form totally weighing 1065.30 grams concealed inside his body were recovered.

On February 26, the AIU wing had seized 1,259 grams of gold worth around ₹53 lakh from a person who arrived at the airport from Dubai. He was identified as Faizal from Malappuram.