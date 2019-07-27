Customs records major seizures at airport

Customs officials at the Cochin international airport made an assortment of seizures, including gold and currencies, amounting to ₹17.71 crore in the week ending July 25.

In a major operation, they scuttled an attempt to export Indian currency to the tune of ₹17.27 crore in violation of the Reserve Bank of India guidelines with the active connivance of a major forex company through its counter at the security hold area of the airport. A senior manager of the company was arrested and remanded in this connection.

A mix of US dollars and Indian currencies to the tune of ₹6.92 lakh was seized from a passenger on July 23. In two other separate incidents, ₹70,000 and ₹80,000 hidden in the baggage of passengers were seized.

Nearly 700 grams of gold valued at ₹19.13 lakh were also seized during the period. Besides, four packets of brown thick paste of suspected gold weighing nearly 900 grams was seized though it was yet to be valued. Three bottles of liquor valued at ₹5,500 were also seized during the week.