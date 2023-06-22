ADVERTISEMENT

Customs officials foil attempt to smuggle in gold under the cover of cargo for third consecutive day at Kochi airport

June 22, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A new modus operandi for smuggling in gold seems to be getting tried out at the Cochin International Airport with an attempt to sneak in 60 grams of gold under the cover of cargo being foiled by Customs sleuths for the third consecutive day.

Similar attempts to smuggle in 60 grams and 203 grams of gold on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively had also failed. While gold was found hidden inside cheese tins on Thursday, it was concealed inside dates and stuck inside aluminium foil used for wrapping cargo during the previous two occasions.

The cargo from Abu Dhabi was found couriered in the name of a resident from Malappuram. The declaration claimed that the cargo contained baby soap, baby cream, fairness cream, and milk products.

Customs officials, however, turned suspicious during the screening process following which the cheese tins were unsealed. Gold in the form of coins of 10 grams were detected inside the cheese tins.

It is suspected that attempts to smuggle in gold in smaller lots was probably a testing of waters to see whether they succeed before switching to larger quantities.

Related Topics

crime

