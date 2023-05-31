ADVERTISEMENT

Customs official, family members get jail in wealth case

May 31, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The CBI Special Court on Wednesday sentenced a Deputy Commissioner of Customs, his wife, and three daughters to two years’ rigorous imprisonment under the Prevention of Corruption Act for conspiring to amass wealth.

The accused were also directed to pay a fine of ₹2.5 crore.

The prosecution case was that accused P.R. Vijayan, the Calicut Customs official, abused his official position and acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The official acquired most of the assets in the name of his wife and daughters. The court found that the wife and daughters of the official entered into a criminal conspiracy with him to acquire disproportionate assets.

The court allowed the plea of the convicts to suspend the execution of sentence till July 29 and released them on bail.

Two other accused were acquitted.

