Customs officer remanded in judicial custody

Accused of collecting passenger details illegally to help duty-free shop

Accused of collecting passenger details illegally to help duty-free shop

Luke K. George, a Customs Superintendent at Air Cargo Complex, Thiruvananthapuram, illegally secured the incoming passenger manifest from 17 airline companies, which were used by Plus Max Duty Free Pvt. Ltd, for the illegal sale of foreign-made foreign liquor, according to the Customs.

The firm, in connivance with the Customs official, appeared to have evaded customs duty to the tune of nearly ₹16 crore, according to the remand report that was submitted in the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Kochi. The Cochin Customs had arrested Luke on Tuesday.

13,000 passengers

According to the report, Luke had repeatedly sought the passenger details from the airline companies over phone. Later, he sent out mails to the companies from his personal email address. The statements of the staff of the shop and airline companies pointed to the role of Luke in collecting the sensitive passenger manifest data and sharing it with the firm for carrying out illegal activities, the report said.

Investigations revealed that the duty-free shop, a subsidiary of a Malaysian company, used the illegally obtained the names and the passport details of approximately 13,000 passengers for its illegal activities, which was a matter of serious national security threat, the report said.

‘Smuggling’

The period for which the accused sought the passenger details from the airlines was for the same period during which the duty-free shop had carried out its illegal sales. The illegal removal/sale of foreign-made foreign liquor from the duty-free shop amounted to smuggling, the report said.

The court remanded the officer in judicial custody for 14 days.