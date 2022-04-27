Customs interrogates Vice Chairman of Thrikkakara municipality

April 27, 2022 22:08 IST

Son suspected to be involved in gold smuggling

KOCHI

The Cochin Customs interrogated A. A. Ibrahim Kutty, a leader of the Indian Union Muslim League and Vice Chairman of the Thrikkakara Municipality, on Wednesday in connection with a gold smuggling case.

The civic representative was grilled after it was found that his son was reportedly involved in gold smuggling. The incident of gold smuggling surfaced following the seizure of 2.25 kg of gold, which was found concealed in a meat mincing machine, on Saturday.

The Customs officials suspect that his son, Shabin, who is also a contractor of the Thrikkakara municipality, had a role in the gold smuggling activities. The agency is on the look-out for three persons, including Shabin in connection with the case. The officials had searched his residence on Tuesday and reportedly seized some incriminating documents pertaining to the financing of gold smuggling.

Meanwhile, Hibi Eden, MP, alleged that Shabin was an active worker of the DYFI.

Mr. Eden demanded a comprehensive probe into what he termed as the shady deals that took place in the local body during the term of the previous council, which was led by the LDF. Ibrahim Kutty need not step down from the post as no allegations were raised against him, he said.

The Congress has welcomed the probe and wants all those involved in the crime to be booked. No one should be spared and all the culprits shall be brought to book, demanded Mr. Eden.