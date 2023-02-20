Court grants ED custody of M. Sivasankar for four more days

February 20, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The custody of M. Sivasankar, former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister, was extended for four more days on Monday.

K. K Balakrishnan, judge of the CBI Special Court, which is considering the case booked against the former by invoking the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, allowed the request of the investigation agency for extending the custody by four more days.

The Enforcement Directorate, while seeking the extended custody of the former bureaucrat, told the court that the wider involvement of Mr. Sivasankar in the alleged corruption related to the LIFE Mission project was revealed during the investigation. The official needs to be questioned for four more days, the agency told the court, adding that it will complete the interrogation in those four days. It also offered to submit details of the investigation in a sealed cover.

Mr. Sivasankar, when asked by the court whether he had any complaints against the investigation officers, replied in the negative. The court directed the agency to produce him before it on February 24 at 3.30 p.m.

The investigation agency, which arrested Mr. Sivasankar on February 14 after three consecutive days of grilling, had earlier obtained his custody for three days. The prosecution’s contention is that the accused took a pecuniary advantage of the LIFE Mission housing project at Wadakkanchery. It was alleged that the money provided by Red Crescent, an international agency, for constructing houses for the victims of floods, was siphoned off as an upfront commission for the allocation of the project contract.

Mr. Sivasankar, the agency alleged, had his interest in the upfront commission earned from Unitac Builders and Developers, the firm which was awarded the contract for the construction of the housing complex. The accused was guilty of the offence of money laundering and was punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the agency argued.