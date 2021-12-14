Custody application fiasco keeps Aluva police ill at ease

Kochi

Station house officer goes on ‘medical leave’

The fiasco over the preparation of the custody application of three Congress workers arrested by the Aluva East police in connection with the protest over the death of law student Mofiya Parveen continues to have repercussions a week later with the station house officer (SHO) now going on leave.

This comes close on the heels of the suspension of two police officers of the station on Sunday for the alleged lapses in preparing the custody application. Sub Inspector Vinod and Grade Sub Inspector Rajesh were the ones to be suspended.

The Ernakulam Rural police sources said the SHO has gone on medical leave but wasn’t asked to go on leave as part of any disciplinary measures.

The Ernakulam Rural police had stirred up a hornets’ nest last week after a remark on “extremist links” in the custody application filed in a magistrate court in Aluva much to the chagrin of the opposition Congress. Among the reasons cited for their custody, the police said a probe had to be held to ascertain whether the accused had any extremist connections.

The presence of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik at Aluva Palace when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was present there had also triggered speculations in sections of the media that the officer was summoned by the Chief Minister to express his displeasure over the turn of events. The movement of files from the office of the senior officer to the Aluva Palace further added fuel to it.

Mr. Karthik dispelled this citing that it is only normal protocol to brief the Chief Minister of the general law-and-order situation and that no particular incident had come up as such.

The Aluva East police had arrested Ameen Ashraf, Kerala Students Union Aluva Assembly constituency president, and Congress leaders Nejeeb and Anas in connection with protests held in Aluva town demanding the suspension of inspector C.L. Sudheer, who was named in the alleged suicide note of law student Mofiya Parveen. She was found dead at her house at Edayapuram last month.

Following the uproar over their custody report, Mr. Karthik had asked the Aluva DySP to look into the matter and submit a report.