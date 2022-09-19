Kochi

Custodial interrogation of Civic Chandran necessary, govt. tells HC

The State government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that custodial interrogation of writer and social activist Civic Chandran was essential in the sexual assault case registered against him. The court also directed the prosecution to produce the case diary when the appeals filed by the State government and the survivor challenging the order of Kozhikode Sessions Court granting anticipatory bail to the writer came up for hearing.

The court also directed the counsel for the accused to produce his medical records. Counsel for Civic Chandran submitted that the accused was a 73-year-old man who had various ailments. He suffered an accident in 2017. He could not stand without the help of others.


