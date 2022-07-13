Cusat’s naval architecture students get good placements

The students of B.Tech. Naval Architecture and Shipbuilding of the Department of Ship Technology at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have earned good campus placements, according to official statistics.

Thirty-nine of the 40 students of the 43rd batch have already won job offers from various companies. With more recruiters expected, the authorities are hopeful of achieving 100% placement, said an official communication.

The highest annual salary package offered was around ₹16.2 lakh, while the average offer was nearly ₹7.35 lakh. The recruiters included Albwardy Damen, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Great Waters Maritime, Larsen and Toubro, Det Norske Veritas, Maritime Associates, Indian Register of Shipping, Global Maritime Associates, Capital Ship Solutions, Eagle Marine, Vedam, Smart Engineering and Design Solutions, Seatech, and Cyber Marine, according to the release. As many as 14 cadets of the Indian Navy were also part of the course.

The recruitment of students pursuing M.Tech. Computer Aided Structural Analysis and Design course is progressing. More companies are expected to come up with offers soon.