ADVERTISEMENT

Cusat’s innovation campus to focus on fostering industry linkages

April 28, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The innovation campus proposed by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has envisaged it as a place for facilitating research and industry linkages by offering training in various domains of science and technology.

It will contribute to the promotion of state-of-the-art research and development by offering a range of collaborative partnership models with the industry. The campus will provide working spaces to companies to collaborate and jointly develop innovative solutions. It will have avenues for the students and faculty members to interact more closely with the industry and bring to market technological breakthroughs through incubation, according to the concept note of the initiative.

The innovation campus is expected to offer a base for technology businesses to set up their research and development centres. It will facilitate formation of university-connected start-up companies through an array of support resources and services.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The campus will offer new generation academic and training programmes designed and executed in collaboration with industry partners. It will facilitate the transfer of university created discoveries into new products and services for the benefit of the society. The campus will act as the nodal centre for channelising the research efforts of other universities and public institutions in Kerala.

The university authorities pointed out that the idea of innovation campus had been merged with the proposed science park at Kalamassery. Cusat will be the principal associate university while the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment will serve as the special purpose vehicle for the implementation of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US