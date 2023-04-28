Cusat’s innovation campus to focus on fostering industry linkages

April 28, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The innovation campus proposed by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has envisaged it as a place for facilitating research and industry linkages by offering training in various domains of science and technology.

It will contribute to the promotion of state-of-the-art research and development by offering a range of collaborative partnership models with the industry. The campus will provide working spaces to companies to collaborate and jointly develop innovative solutions. It will have avenues for the students and faculty members to interact more closely with the industry and bring to market technological breakthroughs through incubation, according to the concept note of the initiative.

The innovation campus is expected to offer a base for technology businesses to set up their research and development centres. It will facilitate formation of university-connected start-up companies through an array of support resources and services.

The campus will offer new generation academic and training programmes designed and executed in collaboration with industry partners. It will facilitate the transfer of university created discoveries into new products and services for the benefit of the society. The campus will act as the nodal centre for channelising the research efforts of other universities and public institutions in Kerala.

The university authorities pointed out that the idea of innovation campus had been merged with the proposed science park at Kalamassery. Cusat will be the principal associate university while the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment will serve as the special purpose vehicle for the implementation of the project.