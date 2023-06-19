Cusat’s centre of excellence in advanced materials gets Central grant

June 19, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Centre of Excellence in Advanced Materials (CEAM) at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has received a grant of ₹50 lakh from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for lab renovation. Besides IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Roorkee, Jamia Millia Islamia University and Cusat received the grant in the university category.

The MNRE has selected Cusat for this grant based on a project proposal and the various courses and research achievements of the university in the field of renewable energy.

CEAM Director Dr. Aldrin Antony said that through this project, innovative equipment would be installed in the centre that will be useful for masters and research students.