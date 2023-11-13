Cusat yet to take action against those involved in violence at Sahara hostel

November 13, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The authorities of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will examine CCTV footage as part of initiating action against those responsible for the violence at Sahara hostel on the main campus in Thrikkakara on Saturday morning.

Four activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) were injured in the incident. They lodged a complaint with the Kalamassery police, alleging that they were attacked by members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI).

A case was registered against 14 SFI activists based on the complaint. The incident was reportedly a follow-up of the students’ union elections in which the SFI won 13 out of 15 seats, and the KSU won two. The KSU alleged that the SFI activists burst crackers in front of the hostel, and barged into the hostel accusing the KSU activists of mocking the celebrations.

Despite the police case, the university authorities are yet to initiate disciplinary action against those involved. The initial reports submitted by the security personnel at the hostel claimed that the SFI activists alone were not responsible for the tension. The KSU activists had prevented a member of the SFI from entering the hostel, they said.