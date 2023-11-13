HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cusat yet to take action against those involved in violence at Sahara hostel

November 13, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will examine CCTV footage as part of initiating action against those responsible for the violence at Sahara hostel on the main campus in Thrikkakara on Saturday morning.

Four activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) were injured in the incident. They lodged a complaint with the Kalamassery police, alleging that they were attacked by members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI).

A case was registered against 14 SFI activists based on the complaint. The incident was reportedly a follow-up of the students’ union elections in which the SFI won 13 out of 15 seats, and the KSU won two. The KSU alleged that the SFI activists burst crackers in front of the hostel, and barged into the hostel accusing the KSU activists of mocking the celebrations.

Despite the police case, the university authorities are yet to initiate disciplinary action against those involved. The initial reports submitted by the security personnel at the hostel claimed that the SFI activists alone were not responsible for the tension. The KSU activists had prevented a member of the SFI from entering the hostel, they said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.