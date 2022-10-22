Cusat working on increasing hostel space for students

ADVERTISEMENT

The lack of adequate number of hostels is causing hardship for students who join the first year undergraduate programmes on the main campus of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) at Thrikkakara.

An average 1,000 students join the undergraduate programmes, including B.Tech courses, every year. Among them, only a section gets admission in hostels. Others have to depend on private hostels that charge a higher fee.

Three new hostels

Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan said two new hostels, one each for boys and girls, would be constructed on the campus with assistance from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Around 300 first year students each can be accommodated in the two hostels. An international hostel with a capacity to house nearly 100 students is also on the anvil, he added.

The detailed project report (DPR) for the three hostels has been submitted to the KIIFB board for approval. They have a total allocation of around ₹60 crore. The authorities are hopeful of completing the work in a year-and-a-half after getting approval. The project will be executed by the varsity’s engineering wing.

Ragging

University officials pointed out that several students preferred staying in private hostels in their first year of study, especially owing to fear of ragging by seniors. Despite space crunch, efforts are on to admit students as guests in various hostels. The departments concerned can also initiate steps to arrange hostel accommodation for students outside the campus, they said.