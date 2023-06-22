Cusat violence: new list of suspects to be prepared

June 22, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

A revised list of suspects involved in the violence allegedly unleashed by Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists at the School of Engineering (SoE) of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will be drawn up shortly by the Principal.

Since the incident on Tuesday, the university has suspended five students, while the Kalamassery police have registered a First Information Report against the five and a few other identifiable persons. However, the police have not yet made any arrest claiming that the accused are absconding.

“A clearer list of the suspects will be prepared shortly. It will follow the initial list provided immediately after the incident. So far, we have suspended five persons and withheld the results of two others since they were no longer students and have appeared for the final exams. We have spared two others since they were mistakenly identified by the security guards. The new list may have new additions and omissions. Most of the accused were outsiders and were not even students and hence suspension is meaningless,” said Deepak Kumar Sahoo, Principal, SoE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sahoo is likely to submit a report on the incident along with the list to Cusat Vice-Chancellor P.G. Sankaran by Friday. He will also submit recommendations for strengthening security on the campus based on sentiments expressed by faculty members during a school council meeting he chaired on Wednesday.

“We have appointed a three-member inquiry commission to probe the incident. They have been asked to submit a report within a week. A decision on whether more students need to be suspended will be taken based on the principal’s report,” said Mr. Sankaran.

Among the IPC Sections invoked by the police against the accused were 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 451 (house-trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means). As per the FIR, the accused allegedly attacked the victims using iron rods and wooden planks injuring six students, mostly KSU activists.

There is much heartburning among faculty members and students about the failure of the police to make any arrest yet. “The police are purposefully delaying the arrest to save the SFI activists involved. This has been a trend across the State in cases involving SFI,” alleged Aloshious Xavier, State president of the Kerala Students’ Union.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.