Cusat, U.S. Consulate General, Chennai, ink pact

February 16, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the U.S. Consulate General, Chennai to set up an ‘American Corner’ on the campus.

The objective is to empower next generation of Indian and American change makers through science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. The platform will join a network of more than 600 American Spaces, a flexible partnership model run by the U.S. around the globe, according to a release.

American Corners are independently operated and run by host institution partners, which receive funding, training, and support from the U.S. government to run programmes in six key areas- alumni engagement, english Programmes, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) programmes, information about the U.S., Education USA, cultural programmes and community engagement, it says.

It will offer reliable academic and research resources via eLibraryUSA platform, English language, skills and professional development programmes, media literacy workshops, exchange opportunities with U.S. Institutions and advising services for study in the United States.

The partnership will also serve as a base to create more opportunities for student exchanges and research partnerships between Cusat and American universities. The activities will be free of charge and open to all. It is expected to be launched this year.

The MoU was signed on Friday, February 16 by U.S. Consul General Christopher W. Hodges and Cusat Registrar Prof. V. Meera in the presence of Dr. P.G. Sankaran, Vice-Chancellor.

