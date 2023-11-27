Cusat tragedy: varsity begins counselling sessions for students, parents and staff

November 27, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Department of Youth Welfare at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) started offering counselling sessions for students, parents and staff members on Monday.

The objective is to provide psychological support in the wake of the stampede that claimed four lives on Saturday. The sessions are offered in association with the Jeevani Centre for Student Wellbeing Programme and the District Mental Health Programme under the Department of Higher Education.

Services of six counsellors will be available at the Student Amenity Centre.

Those having difficulty in turning up for the sessions may contact the counsellors over phone. The contact numbers are: 9037140611, 7594862553, 9778440326 (from 10.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.) and 9846136125, 9074744351, 8368665997 (from 3.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.)

The university student counsellor can be contacted round-the-clock on 9495675476 and 6238445310.

The District Mental Health Programme counsellor can be reached at the toll-free number 14416.