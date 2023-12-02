Cusat tragedy: Syndicate panel report likely on Monday

December 02, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The probe by a Syndicate panel into the stampede on the Cochin University of Science and Technology campus on November 25 is learnt to have found lapses at various levels in the conduct of the music festival at the open-air auditorium.

The panel, which completed the process of collecting the statements from various stakeholders, is expected to submit the report on Monday. A decision on whether the report has to be submitted to the Vice-Chancellor or the Syndicate is pending, according to people close to the development.

Huge turnout outside

The panel is learnt to have taken a serious note of the gaps in crowd management at the venue. There was a delay in ensuring the smooth flow of the crowd, though the volunteers had started admitting students through the single entry/exit gate from 5.30 p.m.

Around 400 students, who had paid ₹1,200 each to gain a spot close to the stage, were given entry in the first phase. The crowd flow into the auditorium slowed down after their entry and this resulted in a huge turnout outside the gate. A sudden push from behind around 6.45 p.m. led to a crowd crush in which four, including three students of the School of Engineering, lost their lives.

Police deployment

The panel also found that the university authorities did not ensure adequate deployment of police personnel at the venue, though the SoE Principal had sent a letter to the Registrar seeking adequate police presence. The authorities had claimed that the organisers did not inform them that the music nite was led by a popular Bollywood singer.

But the students, who were part of the organising committee, informed the panel that they had submitted all the details about the event. The panel also found lapses in the upkeep of the auditorium as the authorities had no idea about who kept the keys to the auditorium.

