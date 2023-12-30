Cusat tragedy: Syndicate panel recommends appointment of monitoring officer for events

December 30, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Syndicate panel that probed the stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has recommended appointing an officer to monitor programmes to be held on the main campus at Kalamassery.

The proposal was mentioned in the report submitted by the three-member panel on December 27. A decision on whether a senior official of the varsity should be given the charge of monitoring events can be taken by the Syndicate. The official will have to ensure that all events on the campus, especially youth and tech fests, are held as per a standard operating procedure. Besides adhering to a standard protocol, the official will also ensure that all security and safety arrangements required, including the deployment of police and security staff, are complied with by the organisers of various events.

The report has recommended appointment of a committee to formulate the standard operating procedure for such events. The members proposed included the director of youth welfare of the university, a faculty member of the Division of Safety and Fire Engineering, an official of the university engineering wing, and a member of the District Disaster Management Authority.

The standard operating procedure has to be developed after assessment of various aspects related to the conduct of a programme. It must include clauses that will list out the number of people expected for each event, carrying capacity of the venues, expected participation from outside, and entry and exit restrictions.

The panel has also proposed setting up a technical committee, with participation of external experts, to recommend changes in the design of the open-air auditorium, which witnessed the tragedy that resulted in the death of four persons, including three students of the School of Engineering, on November 25.