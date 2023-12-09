Cusat tragedy: Syndicate panel in a fix over High Court observation

December 09, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Syndicate panel probing the stampede that resulted in the death of four persons at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has sought the opinion of the varsity authorities on the way forward in view of the observation made by the Kerala High Court that students need not be blamed for the tragedy.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, who considered a writ petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the incident on December 5, had underscored the importance of avoiding putting the blame on students as it would leave a big impact on them. No students who organised the event should be blamed. The minds of young children should not be subjected to blame game, he observed.

The Syndicate panel, which was expected to submit the report on December 9, has sought legal opinion considering the observations made by the court, according to people close to the development. The confusion arose as the panel will not be able to mention the persons, who were responsible for lapses in the conduct of the event.

The organising committee comprised student representatives of the School of Engineering and select faculty members. A key clause in the terms of reference given to the panel was that those responsible for lapses in the organisation of the event should be found out. It also asked whether there were any shortcomings on the part of the university authorities.

The judge had asked for an update on the reports of various agencies probing the incident. It is learnt that the various panels, including the one formed by the Department of Higher Education, have to submit the status report by December 14.

