Cusat tragedy: probe panel reconstituted

November 27, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

A Syndicate meeting of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) held here on Monday decided to drop P.K Baby, Director of the Department of Youth Affairs, from the panel appointed to look into the tragic stampede on its campus on Saturday that claimed four lives.

M.J. Laly, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, College of Engineering, Thrissur, has replaced Mr. Baby. The earlier panel had collected preliminary documents as part of the inquiry.

The Save University Campaign Committee and the Opposition youth organisations had criticised the inclusion of Mr. Baby in the panel, alleging that the university authorities are trying to save him as he is responsible for the lapses in the capacity of the Director of the Department of Youth Affairs. It is learnt that at the Syndicate meeting, he expressed his willingness to stay away from the panel.

Vice-Chancellor P.G. Sankaran said that the meeting decided to remove Dipak Kumar Sahoo as Principal of the School of Engineering (SoE) based on the observation that it would not be fair to permit him to continue as he was the chairman of the organising committee of ‘Dhishna’, the tech fest held at the SoE. The tragedy occurred ahead of the music show by Bollywood singer Nikhita Gandhi, which was scheduled as part of the fest at the open air auditorium on the main campus at Thrikkakara.

Principal in charge

Sobha Cyrus, Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, will hold the charge of Principal, till the committee submits its report.

Dr. Sankaran said that the panel had been asked to submit its report by December 1. Besides probing the lapses, it will recommend steps to avert such incidents in the future. The meeting decided to meet the hospital expenses of the students admitted to various hospitals following the stampede. A safety audit will be held on the campus.

A condolence meeting was held on the campus in memory of the students killed in the stampede.

