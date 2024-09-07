GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cusat to set up centre of excellence

Published - September 07, 2024 12:55 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said here on September 6 (Friday) that the Kerala Institute of Science, Technology and Innovation (KISTI) will be set up at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

It is among the seven centres of excellence announced by the Department of Higher Education. The institute will be an autonomous centre, the Minister said after inaugurating the instrumentation facility funded under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) at the School of Marine Sciences on the Lakeside campus of the varsity. She also launched the MSc Marine Genomics programme on the occasion.

The Minister said the department was considering bringing in more PhD aspirants under the scope of the Nava Kerala post-doctoral fellowship project. She inaugurated 29 high-tech facilities installed at a cost of ₹33.57 crore on the Lakeside campus as part of the estimated ₹240-crore project funded by the KIIFB.

Published - September 07, 2024 12:55 am IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / universities and colleges / education

