Cusat to set up centre of excellence

February 18, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and Synthite Industries will collaborate to set up a global centre of excellence for education, research, technology, and enterprise in metabolic engineering, synthetic biology, and biomanufacturing.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will declare the agreement for setting up the C.V. Jacob Centre for Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing (CSB) named after the founder of Synthite, here on February 21.

The company has earmarked an initial assistance of ₹20 crore as seed fund to the university for establishing the centre. The plan is to raise further ₹100 crore over the next three years, according to a communication.