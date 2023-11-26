Cusat to scale down mass events; panel to look into safety aspects of auditoriums

November 26, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOCHI

A technical committee will soon examine the condition of the auditorium at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), where a stampede killed four persons, including three students, on Saturday. Besides assessing its safety aspects and feasibility, the panel had been asked to look into modifications that were to be introduced on access routes to the auditorium, said Vice-Chancellor P.G. Sankaran.

The panel has also been asked to suggest changes to be made to steps that lead to the auditorium. The students who were standing on the steps fell as the crowd, which was waiting outside the gate, lurched forward to get into the auditorium when it rained during the tech fest on Saturday. The committee was expected to come up with its recommendations to improve the safety aspects in auditoriums of the university in the wake of the accident, he said.

The university has put all such massive events on the campus on hold following the accident. It has also decided to scale down the upcoming Christmas celebrations. There will not be any festivities. The varsity plans to restrict students’ mass convergence in the future. Instead, it will consider holding events in a decentralised manner to avoid crowding. Future events can be held in auditoriums of departments that are organising them. It was to avoid crowding and prevent the public and students from thronging the venue of events in large numbers, said Dr. Sankaran.

The accident took place near the venue of a musical performance that was held in connection with the tech fest, ‘Dhishna’, organised by students of the School of Engineering. The organising committee, which included faculty members and students, had also drawn up a protocol for letting the audience enter the venue of the event. Though the organisers could manage the crowd during the initial hours, things went out of hand when it rained and people rushed to get into the auditorium, which led to the stampede, he said.