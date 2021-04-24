Cusat to review exam schedule on May 10

KOCHI

24 April 2021 23:47 IST

Varsity had postponed tests on Governor’s directive

Cochin University of Science and Technology will take a call on May 10 on the likely schedule of its final semester B.Tech and postgraduate exams amidst the pandemic concerns.

The varsity had postponed its examinations after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is the Chancellor, asked the State universities on April 18 not to hold the exams following the second wave. “We will review the situation on May 10 and take a decision on when to conduct the final semester B.Tech and postgraduate examinations,” said Vice Chancellor K. N. Madhusoodanan on Saturday.

On whether holding the exams in the online mode was an option, Prof. Madhusoodanan said that any such decision would be taken based on the pandemic situation. “But we would like to hold the final semester exams without much delay and publish the results in June. These exams were actually scheduled to be held in April-May,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor said that the academic sessions for various semesters were progressing online. “The plan is to keep up with the academic calendar by offering the classes in the digital mode. Only researchers are present on the main campus now as per the pandemic regulations while all other sessions are being held online,” he said. The students, except researchers, were asked to leave the hostels in view of the health crisis.

Asked whether the prevailing health situation may affect the schedule of the Common Admission Test (CAT) for various programmes including B.Tech courses, Prof. Madhusoodanan said that the present schedule of CAT was from June 12 to 14. “Any change on the conduct of the test will depend on the pandemic situation close to that time,” he said.