Cusat to probe financial transactions related to ill-fated techno-fest

January 31, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - KOCHI

The authorities at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will inquire into the alleged lapses in financial transactions related to the conduct of ‘Dhishna 2023’ techno-fest that ended in a stampede causing the death of four persons, including three students, on November 25.

The finance department of the varsity will conduct the probe based on the findings and recommendations made by the three-member Syndicate panel that investigated the circumstances that led to the loss of life ahead of a music show by Bollywood singer Nikita Gandhi in the open-air auditorium on the main campus.

The committee had observed that the handling of funds for the event was not done in a transparent manner. A major portion of financial transactions was done through a personal savings bank account of the student treasurer. The staff treasurer was also aware of transactions through the personal account of the student representative in the organising committee.

The student had told the committee that a savings bank account was opened in his name mainly to collect contributions from students of the School of Engineering. Around 1,800 students had paid ₹1,200 each towards the event.

The total amount that came into this account was ₹20.10 lakh. The closing balance was zero in the account as on November 28, three days after the tragedy. Transactions through this personal account were done at a time when an official account opened in the name of the event was active with another bank.

The committee had said that the financial code followed by the varsity was not followed in the case of the techno-fest. Faculty members, who were part of the organising committee, said the personal account in the name of the student treasurer was opened as a major portion of payments were made through mobile payment mode. The official account did not have this facility, they said.