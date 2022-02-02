Cusat to plug shortcomings in code of conduct for staff, students

KOCHI

02 February 2022

KMSME to have female faculty member as course coordinator

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will start implementing the recommendations of its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) that probed the recent alleged stalking and mental harassment of a female student by a faculty member.

The university authorities had censured the teacher and shifted him back from the Kunjali Marakkar School of Marine Engineering (KMSME) to the School of Engineering, his parent department, based on the recommendation made by the committee. The lack of a female faculty coordinator at the KMSME was pointed out by the ICC in its report.

“As the number of girl students is increasing every year, female faculty members of KMSME may also be given additional charge as course coordinators in every batch. There needs to be an institutional mechanism, which acts as a safe haven for students, who face any kind of harassment, to disclose the same and seek assistance including psychological counselling as and when required,” it said.

Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan said that the varsity has taken a serious note of the recommendations made by the committee. “We realise the need for appointing a female faculty member as course coordinator in view of the increasing number of female students at KMSME,” he said.

The ICC had stressed on the need to issue a code of conduct for students, teachers, and non-teaching staff in line with the UGC norms, explaining the bounds of their behaviour with special emphasis to respect the cultural difference of others, particularly students, and not to enforce anyone’s cultural belief systems.

Any unwarranted interference into the personal space of others should be seen as a serious matter and dealt with accordingly, it said. The committee had also pointed out that students should comply with hostel rules and ensure modest and decent dressing and behaviour on the university premises, it said.