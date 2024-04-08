Cusat to partner with Russian varsity

April 08, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will collaborate with Saint Petersburg Electrotechnical University (ETU) “LETI”, Russia, to offer a dual degree programme in New Generation of Electronic Component Base.

A delegation headed by Dr. Anastesia Minina, vice rector of International Relations, Saint Petersburg ElectroTechnical University, along with Dr. Julia Fillipova, deputy head of the International Academic Mobility Office, visited Cusat on April 8 to announce the launch of the programme.

The collaboration is expected to provide students with a unique chance to work and train under a Nobel laureate team and well-established labs. The programme will offer various opportunities in India in the semiconductor field, according to a release.

It is open to students who have completed B.Tech. in Electronics and Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Instrumentation and MSc. in Physics, Electronics, Photonics, and Instrumentation. The intake capacity is 15. Three students will get scholarships. The selected students will study at both the partnering institutions.

They will spend the first year at Cusat. The successful completion of the academic requirements will provide them with academic degrees from both the institutions, the release said.