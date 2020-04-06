Cusat to partner in ₹4.5-crore AI project

A joint project on International Network for Image-based Diagnosis (INID) submitted by the Department of Computer Science, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), and the Artificial Intelligence & Computer Vision Lab, Department of Computer Science at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), has earned a financial aid of ₹4.5 crore from the Norwegian Research Council.

The Medical Image Processing Group (MIPG), University of Pennsylvania, USA, College of Computer Science, Hainan University, China, and AI Center, University of Aizu, Japan, will also collaborate in the project.

The INID project will develop an International Network for Image-based Diagnosis aimed at establishing a long-term international partnership between NTNU and world-class research groups in Artificial Intelligence, medical imaging and clinical decision making in diagnosis from countries that include China, U.S., India and Japan, said Madhu S. Nair, Associate Professor, Artificial Intelligence & Computer Vision Lab, who will be the co-investigator of the project along with G. Santhosh Kumar, Professor, Department of Computer Science, Cusat.

The main objective of the project is to build an international network of academic institutions for sharing and exchange of research and knowledge within the fields of AI and medical imaging.

It will focus mainly on networking at international level for training students, researchers and academic staff members in the fields of AI, medical imaging and decision making. Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) will be the lead institute of the project.