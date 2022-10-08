Cusat to organise Erudite Scholar-in-Residence programme

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 08, 2022 22:00 IST

The School of Legal Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), is organising the Erudite Scholar-in-Residence programme, sponsored by the Kerala State Higher Education Council from October 10 to 15. Renowned academic Biju Varkkey from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad will deliver lectures on the ‘Future of Workforce and its Applications’, said a communication here on Sunday. He will interact with students, research scholars, and faculty members from various institutions, the communication added.

