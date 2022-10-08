The School of Legal Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), is organising the Erudite Scholar-in-Residence programme, sponsored by the Kerala State Higher Education Council from October 10 to 15. Renowned academic Biju Varkkey from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad will deliver lectures on the ‘Future of Workforce and its Applications’, said a communication here on Sunday. He will interact with students, research scholars, and faculty members from various institutions, the communication added.
Cusat to organise Erudite Scholar-in-Residence programme
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.