Cusat to offer ‘mercy chance’ exam for those enrolled since 2000

September 09, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Candidates who had enrolled for B.Tech programmes under the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) since 2000 and having backlogs will get a ‘mercy chance’ to clear the exams.

The academic council of the varsity has decided to hold the mercy chance exam based on requests from candidates. A person who enrolled for an engineering programme in 2000 and completed the course in 2004 will now be around 40 years old.

The varsity authorities said a similar mercy exam was conducted three years ago. Such requests keep coming from candidates, who could not clear a few papers. There are also candidates with a higher number of backlogs. Some with backlogs are now working in IT or related firms. A few had launched their own start-ups, they added.

A majority of candidates having backlogs had pursued B.Tech programmes in colleges recognised by the university. Though these colleges were de-merged from the university following the formation of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technology University, Thiruvananthapuram, the candidates having backlogs can clear them only by applying for the mercy chance exam sanctioned by Cusat.

The varsity authorities said the mercy chance exam for those who had enrolled since 2000 was likely to be held in November, though the final schedule would be announced later. It would be held at the School of Engineering on the main campus at Thrikkakara. The exams for B. Tech programmes in Food Technology, Electronics and Biomedical courses will be held as per the 2012 scheme.