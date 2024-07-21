ADVERTISEMENT

Cusat to join hands with German varsity

Published - July 21, 2024 12:51 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre for Neuroscience at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and the State government’s Centre for Excellence in Neurodegeneration and Brain Health have decided to associate with the Technical University of Braunschweig, Germany, to conduct a study on the impact of gut microbiomes on learning and memory.

The research initiative, which is part of an innovative Research Exchange Programme funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), will look into the links between gut dysbiosis, which is an imbalance of microorganisms in the intestines, and neuroplasticity or the ability of neural networks in the brain to change through growth and reorganisation, according to a communication.

Dr. Baby Chakrapani, Honorary Director of the Centre for Neuroscience at the varsity, will lead the Indian team. Krishnapriya, PhD scholar, is also part of the team. Dr. Martin Korte, Director of the Biocentre at the Technical University of Braunschweig, will lead the German team.

The research is expected to improve insights into how gut microbiome changes affect neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s and other brain disorders.

