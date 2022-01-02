Cusat to increase its green cover

Cusat Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan planting a sapling as part of the ‘Ishta Maram’ project at the Cochin University Students’ Amenity Centre.

Kochi

02 January 2022 19:10 IST

Varsity sets aside an acre for planting trees

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has introduced a slew of green measures including setting aside an acre for planting trees. A butterfly park, close to the large water reservoir on the main campus of the university, is ready to receive its colourful guests, said a senior official of the university on Sunday. Besides, the university has also provided permission to grow vegetables on five acres behind the Radar Centre.

The idea of setting aside a substantial plot of land for planting trees on one’s special days was first mooted by Babu Thattarkunnel, an employee of the university, who is a former member of the Maradi panchayat, near Muvattupuzha. He said the idea is to persuade employees of the university to plant a tree on a special occasion, which could include one’s birthday, retirement, wedding anniversary, the date one joins the university service, etc.

Mr. Thattarkunnel had carried out widespread greening activities in Maradi panchayat when he was a member and won the State award for environment protection activities.

Advertising

Advertising

The ‘Ishta Maram’ or one’s favourite tree progamme was first launched at Maradi on April 16 last year during a wedding when the newly married couple were encouraged to plant a tree on the special occasion, he added. He said he had joined the university as an employee a year ago and presented the idea before the university authorities, who took up the programme. The Vice Chancellor of the university, K.N. Madhusoodanan, is among those who have planted trees at the designated land, which is located behind the Cochin University Students’Amenity Centre.

The Cusat official said that more than a hundred medicinal plants from Oushadi will also be planted on the land.

Cusat has also provided permission to cultivate vegetables on five acres behind the Radar Centre. The programme is called ‘From Idle to Ideal’, signifying the initiative to bring land lying idle now under cultivation.