Cusat to continue offering M.Tech in Defence Technology

July 03, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has decided to continue offering its M.Tech programme in Defence Technology following an assurance from its academic partner that steps will be taken to provide adequate lab facilities for aspirants.

The Syndicate had entrusted the Vice-Chancellor with the task of taking a final call on whether to continue offering the course after it found that the current batch of students had failed to get lab training in facilities under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). “We held discussions with the representatives of the Institute of Defence Scientists and Technologists [IDST], which had partnered with the varsity for launching the programme,” said Vice-Chancellor P.G. Sankaran.

Based on the discussions, it was decided to offer the programme in the new academic year. A review on whether to continue offering it in the next academic year would be taken based on the evaluation of the lab and campus placement opportunities of the ongoing batch, he said.

Cusat was among the six institutions in the country selected to offer the postgraduate course in Defence Technology by the DRDO under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ initiative. The DRDO had nominated IDST as the nodal agency to conduct the programmes though various higher educational institutions.

The institute was engaged as its knowledge and resource partner as start-up support. The objective of the course was to strengthen defence studies and research, and impart training to students. The memorandum of understanding signed between the varsity and the IDST had stated that the IDST shall coordinate the laboratories during the first and second semesters at labs under the DRDO. The M.Tech programme is being offered by the varsity’s Department of Electronics.